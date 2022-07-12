The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship has vanished from WWE programming, and as far as anyone backstage knows, there are no plans for that to change any time soon.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE’s women’s roster hasn’t heard anything about the previously announced tournament for the vacant tag titles, and that none of their sources have heard any discussion of plans for the women’s tag division as a whole.

The Women’s Tag Team Championship has been vacant since May 20th, when WWE stripped the belts from the former champions, Sasha Banks and Naomi, during an episode of “WWE Smackdown.” The removal of Banks and Naomi came after they walked out on the company the previous Monday on “WWE Raw.” reportedly dropping their tag title belts on John Laurinaitis’s desk. While it remains unclear whether the act took place before or after “Raw” had begun, WWE continued to advertise the two women leading up to the show.

The Fightful report also notes that the women’s tag division is decidedly bare at the moment, with Natalya coming off a singles feud with Ronda Rousey, though it should be mentioned that WWE’s only remaining established tag team, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, wrestled this past Monday against the team of Asuka and Alexa Bliss, who may or may not be forming a regular partnership.

Immediately after vacating the titles, WWE announced a tournament to crown new champions, but hasn’t brought it up again since. Banks and Naomi are now rumored to have exited WWE, with Naomi sliding into the Twitter replies of former WWE superstar Lince Dorado, WWE’s business-partner NBCUniversal removing Sasha Banks profile picture options from the Peacock streaming service, and PWInsider reporting that both women have been removed from the interal roster and suggesting that Banks, at least, could be signing outside of WWE as early as this autumn. Neither Banks nor Naomi have any reference to WWE left in their social media bios.

