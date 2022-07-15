Thanks to the popularity of Robert Eggers’ The Northman, Vikings are back.

Viking Raiders have been back to being prominently featured on WWE programming again, currently embroiled in a rivalry with The New Day, and according to Fightful Select The New Day are likely to be donning the shields and runes and face paint of the Norse duo on tonight’s episode of “WWE Smackdown”

As of Thursday night, plans were for Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to do their best impressions of Erik & Ivar. According to the report, New Day will be mocking the old fun-loving personas of the Raiders, who took on a dark edge on the June 24th edition of “WWE Smackdown” when they attacked the New Day.

New Day have been at 2/3rds strength during the feud, as Big E is still recovering from a broken neck, suffered earlier this year. E updated the WWE Universe recently, saying that while recovery wasn’t occurring as speedily as he would like, he’s still on track to recover from the injury. Big E is not worrying about the recovery, saying that he’s being patient with his body and had even contemplated retirement.

According to the report, tonight’s Smackdown will see the reveal of the guest referee for the upcoming tag team title match between The Usos & The Street Profits. A guest referee was required after the ending to the teams’ last match was mired in controversy. Both the Usos and the Street Profits are scheduled to be at tonight’s “WWE Smackdown,” which will be broadcast from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL

Drew McIntyre, Men’s Money In The Bank winner Theory, Sheamus, MVP, WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Madcap Moss are also scheduled for tonight’s show.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts