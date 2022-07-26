Now that WWE is under new management following the retirement of Vince McMahon amidst a storm of scandals, fans are suddenly left wondering not just what this means for WWE, but for the company’s relationship with other promotions. In particular, some are wondering if this could potentially lead to a working relationship between WWE and its current rival, AEW.

In an interview with the “Ten Count Wrestling Podcast” on NBC Sports Boston, AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan was asked if he felt the move made WWE more open to working with promotions like AEW.

“I’m not sure if that’s the case, but I would certainly be open to talking to pretty much any wrestling promotion in the world about how to work together if the circumstances are right,” Khan said. “We’ve worked with, I would say in terms of securing footage or providing talent, probably with at least a dozen companies around the world, including Ring of Honor before I was the owner of Ring of Honor, when they were independently owned by Sinclair.

“I’d like to think that was positively received by them when we did things to help them out when they were in tough times, and I think that goodwill helped us in the sale process, that they knew it was something they put a lot of time, effort and financial backing into was going to have a good home, with somebody who was going to take care of it and love Ring of Honor. I think our track record with AEW showed them that, and now both companies are really strong.”

Khan’s version of Ring of Honor just ran its second event, Death Before Dishonor, this past Saturday in Lowell, MA. AEW, meanwhile, will be back on the air tomorrow night, airing “AEW Dynamite” from Worcester, MA.

