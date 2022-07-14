On the latest episode of “AEW Dynamite,” the team known as Swerve In Our Glory — Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee — were able to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions after emerging victorious from the main event against The Young Bucks and Team Taz. Now, Tony Khan has shared a backstage image of himself standing with the new champs after the show.

The AEW president took to Twitter to share the picture, congratulating Strickland and Lee and thanking the fans for watching the “Dynamite,” the first of two episodes branded as “Fyter Fest.”

Congratulations to the NEW @allelitewrestling World Tag Team Champions @swerveconfident & @RealKeithLee, Swerve In Our Glory! Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite on TBS for a great #FyterFest Night 1 tonight! If you missed it, you can still catch it on @TBSnetwork West! pic.twitter.com/fs2Jl7JhoE — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 14, 2022

Strickland was the man who picked up the victory at the end of the match by pinning Ricky Starks, though he did tease turning on his tag team partner before ultimately deciding not to do so. While the former champions, the Young Bucks, were not pinned, the match end their reign at just 28 days, making Matt and Nick Jackson’s second reign with the tag titles the shortest in AEW history. This also marks the first time that either Strickland or Lee has held gold since joining the company. Lee had debuted for AEW back in February in a dominant performance against Isaiah Kassidy, while Swerve’s first appearance came a month later at AEW Revolution, when he was introduced as the newest member of the roster by Tony Schiavone. The two men began teaming together in May, and whiule things have not been smooth sailing for them, they now hold the gold in AEW.

It was an emotional night for Lee, as he took the microphone after the show went off the air to address the crowd, making reference to a tweet he posted earlier in the day. The former “NXT” Champion revealed that a close friend of his has stage four colon cancer, and reflected on his own near-death experience due to COVID-19.

