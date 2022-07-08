AEW CEO Tony Khan took to social media this afternoon to tout the success of AEW “Dynamite.”

“Dynamite” was the #1 show on Nielsen’s Wednesday cable/satellite ratings for three straight weeks.

Khan tweeted, “The #1 show on @nielsen’s Wednesday cable/satellite ratings for 3 straight weeks: Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! Thank you everyone watching @AEWonTV! We’re back tomorrow with a huge Friday Night #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT On @TNTdrama! See you tomorrow!”

The #1 show on @nielsen’s Wednesday cable/satellite ratings for 3 straight weeks:

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork!

Thank you everyone watching @AEWonTV! We’re back tomorrow with a huge

Friday Night #AEWRampage

@ 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT

On @TNTdrama!

See you tomorrow! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 7, 2022

Last night’s “Dynamite” garnered an audience of 979,000 viewers on average. In the key demographic, “Dynamite” drew 470,000 in the 18-49 audience on average.

The week before, the key demographic for AEW “Blood & Guts” drew 472,000 in the 18-49 audience.

Some highlights of last night’s show include Wardlow, defeating Scorpio Sky to become the new TNT Champion, and Jon Moxley retaining the AEW Interim World Title against Brody King. Full results of this week’s episode of “Dynamite” are available here.

Tomorrow is AEW “Rampage” and the card includes Tony Nese vs. Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston vs. Konosuke Takeshita, and ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham & Lee Moriarty vs. The Gates of Agony (w/ Tully Blanchard). Spoilers for that episode are available here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]