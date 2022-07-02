Last night’s edition of WWE “SmackDown” was the go-home episode for WWE Money in the Bank 2022, and with it, we received several memorable highlights. WWE fans were officially introduced to the Maximum Male Models, Mån.sôör and Ma.cé, we saw Madcap Moss earn his way into the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and we saw a six-woman tag team bout with most of the participants involved in the women’s MITB Ladder Match.

But what about after the cameras were turned off? According to “PWInsider“, top WWE stars Seth Rollins and Riddle competed in a dark match once “SmackDown” had fully wrapped up. Riddle ended up the victor after hitting Rollins with an RKO.

Riddle has seen several ups and downs since his RK-Bro tag team partner, Randy Orton, was sidelined due to injury. Despite a strong wave of momentum, Riddle was unable to defeat “The Tribal Chief”, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on a recent episode of “SmackDown”, establishing that he can never challenge for the belt again as long as Reigns holds it. But that hasn’t shot down Riddle’s World Title dreams completely, as he earned his way into tonight’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, hoping to secure the briefcase for a title match whenever Reigns drops the Championship.

Rollins is in a similar boat, suffering several high-profile losses during his feud with Cody Rhodes throughout the past few months. With Rhodes sidelined due to a torn pec, Rollins has turned his attention to reclaiming the Money in the Bank briefcase once more and chasing after Reigns’ WWE Universal Title.

Along with the men’s and women’s MITB Ladder Matches, we will also see Theory vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Raw Women’s Championship, and additional title matches. You can see the full card below:

“SMACKDOWN” WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

“RAW” WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)

WWE UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (c)

UNDISPUTED WWE TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

WOMEN’S MONEY IN THE BANK MATCH

Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans vs. Liv Morgan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shotzi

MEN’S MONEY IN THE BANK MATCH

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss vs. Omos vs. Riddle vs. Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins vs. Sheamus

