Triple H is back in the WWE fold, but so far, it’s not in the capacity many were speculating. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H has not been at the “WWE NXT” tapings on Tuesday and it’s been his Kliq partner in crime, Shawn Michaels, operating the show as has become standard. Triple H has not been involved with anything directly with the program, but Michaels has been operating matters with a small creative staff for television.

Last month, Triple H made an appearance at the WWE Performance Center to say that “I’m back,” and many thought that he was indicating a return to “NXT.” Whether or not plans have changed is unknown, but Meltzer speculates that the speech he gave last month was for him to say he’s just “back” in the office.

Triple H took a leave of absence from his official duties following what was called a “cardiac event” that was considered genetic. This ultimately led to him announcing his in-ring retirement and literally placing his wrestling boots in the ring at WrestleMania 38. This all occurred as “NXT” was undergoing a creative shake-up that saw Triple H removed as the brand’s point man and a new agenda reportedly put in place by Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard.

“The Game,” however found himself operating a new game, as he’s been in charge of the new “Next In Line” initiative — the program tied to collegiate athletes. Triple H was one of the guest speakers at the NIL Summit in Atlanta last month where WWE won the award for Brand Of The Year.

“NXT” has developed a different identity and directive since Triple H took his leave. “NXT 2.0” infused a new look into the program and performers such as Bron Breakker and a re-packaged Mandy Rose have been the primary stars of the WWE brand on Tuesday nights.

