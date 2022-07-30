Two huge matches have been announced for the August 3 edition of AEW “Dynamite”.

Chris Jericho will be taking on Wheeler Yuta, with Jericho’s title shot against Jon Moxley for the AEW Interim World Championship at the Quake at the Lake on the line.

The match came about after ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli called Yuta to the ring during his interview with Tony Schiavone on tonight’s edition of “Rampage”. Chris Jericho, who was on commentary for the show, became enraged at the crowd for giving them both loud pops. Yuta told him to shut up and said that his match against fellow Jericho Appreciation Society member Daniel Garcia for the Pure Championship at Death Before Dishonor helped him build his confidence.

He said that he was pretty sure that he can beat Jericho, but Jericho laughed and said that he can’t. The two men went back and forth until Jericho issued a challenge. Yuta said no because he doesn’t need to prove that he can defeat the Wizard. Jericho then upped the ante by adding the stipulation and a fired-up Yuta accepted the challenge.

The Acclaimed will also be facing the Gunn Club in a Dumpster Match next Wednesday. The Acclaimed premiered their new music video on tonight’s “Rampage,” in which they were surrounded by dumpsters and garbage trucks while rapping about the Gunn Club being trash. The two teams have been engulfed in a feud with one another ever since the Gunn Club turned on the Acclaimed a few weeks ago after months of teaming up together.

The show will emanate from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH. Below is the current card for the August 3 edition of “Dynamite:”

* Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta; if Yuta wins, he gets Jericho’s title shot against Jon Moxley for the AEW Interim World Championship at Quake at the Lake

* The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club in a Dumpster match

* The Undisputed Elite Returns to Action

* ThunderStorm (Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm) vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

* Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy

