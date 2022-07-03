The Undertaker has seen legends come and go, but he sees plenty of legacy remain in WWE with the likes of Cody Rhodes. The 2022 Hall Of Famer spoke with Justin Barrasso of “Sports Illustrated” and touched upon the stars he sees as larger-than-life in WWE.

“From his first trip in, to where he is now, Cody has a much better grasp of who he is,” Calaway says. “It’s great to be part of a legacy in the business. Cody’s dad is one of the all-time greats. That also makes it very tough for people like Cody, Dustin and Charlotte Flair. It takes a minute to figure out who you are. No one can be Dusty. Naturally, though, you fall into that trap of trying to be like him.”

In his own way, Rhodes certainly has separated himself from his legendary father. Cody made his exit from WWE back in 2016 and went on to establish himself through the independents and promotions like Ring Of Honor and New Japan. He then played a major part in turning the tide of wrestling history by helping to orchestrate All In in Chicago back in 2018 before helping form All Elite Wrestling with the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Tony Khan.

“The first time Cody came through, he was trying to figure out who he was. Now he knows. Yes, he keeps the legacy alive. His dad was ‘The American Dream,’ he’s ‘The American Nightmare’. That’s cool how he’s merged that, and he’s pulled a few things from Dusty’s repertoire. Cody is his own man now, and he believes in himself. I don’t think he did the first time through. Sometimes it takes going away to someplace else, and his time away served him well.”

Undertaker and Rhodes have crossed paths in the ring before. Rhodes mentioned how the Undertaker was gracious enough to sell for him during his first Royal Rumble match.

“After that, Taker was like God to me,” Rhodes told “Inside The Ropes” back in 2018. “I thought, ‘Everything about this guy is about giving back.’ He really absolutely did not need to do that – plus I stiffed the hell out of him.”

Rhodes returned to WWE as a shocking surprise at WrestleMania 38 where he battled Seth Rollins in their first of three matches. He’s currently recovering from a torn pectoral which he suffered before main-eventing with Rollins at Hell In A Cell back on June 5.

