Goldberg is aware of the presence that Wardlow possesses, and he understands why, when people look at “Mr. Mayhem,” their minds go to jackhammers, spears, and streaks. The WWE Hall of Famer expressed as much when he joined Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report, who asked if Wardlow has been on his radar.

“I understand the comparisons,” said Goldberg, whose “WWE Legends” episode just aired on A&E. “I haven’t seen him work that much, but hey man, more power to him. There needs to be more characters like that. There needs to be serious intensity out there. Hey, there’s people that slice meat and there’s people that eat meat, right? And he needs to be eating meat.”

“And now Big E’s gonna come into it,” he added wryly, referencing the New Day star’s stated desire to wrestle Goldberg in a case of “big meaty men slapping meat.”

“Yeah man, I don’t know,” Goldberg continued. “I’ve never read anything about a comparison from him and how he passes judgment on it, but at the end of the day, anybody that’s close to the top in their prospective business to be compared with myself, that’s an honor and a privilege.”

Goldberg began his in-ring career with an undefeated streak before he secured the United States Title on the way to winning the WCW World Heavyweight Title against Hollywood Hogan on a famous July 1998 episode of “Monday Nitro.” While the Wardlow comparisons are inescapable, Goldberg’s streak was recently surpassed in days by another top act in AEW — TBS Champion Jade Cargill. It’s Cargill who also mirrors Goldberg’s run, as she’s undefeated since debuting for the company.

Goldberg last competed in a WWE ring back in February at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. He challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title but lost by technical submission when the “Head Of The Table” choked him out via guillotine. Goldberg recently revealed that he’s still under contract with WWE, but does have an ongoing shoulder injury to worry about.

