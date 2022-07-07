More details are coming to light following WES (Wrestling Entertainment Series) canceling its debut show that was scheduled for this Saturday. The upstart promotion from the UK pulled the plug on the event and issued a statement as to why the show was not going to take place, primarily citing that it was due to “so many talents not showing up,” but that is not the reported case. According to a new report from Fightful Select, it was mismanagement and poor ticket sales that is the real reason for the event not happening.

According to the new report, some of the talent scheduled on the card had been paid, including Moose, Eric Young, Steph De Lander (fka: Persia Pirotta), and Big Damo. Those talents are reportedly part of a management group that required they be paid upfront. Nia Jax was apparently paid half of what was owed to her and that was also due to asking for that money upfront. Other talents were said to be given flight credits to stay at home. Several wrestlers based out of the UK have also told Fightful that they have not been paid by the promotion.

The former Authors Of Pain were set to be big factors on the show as they were going to reunite with former NXT manager Paul Ellering. Several of the talents on the show were going to work the event as a favor to them, however, numerous names listed on the card were first made aware of the event’s cancellation only when WES released the aforementioned statement.

The ticket sales were reportedly low, too. Adam Callier of the “Daily Star” reported that only 350 tickets were sold for the 10,000-seat Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. The main events for the card had Moose facing Alistar Overeem and Nia Jax taking on an unknown opponent. From Jax to Rehwoldt, there has been plenty of previously and currently booked talent to speak out about the unprofessionalism of the promotion.

