WWE has big plans for Nikkita Lyons, as the company has been in talks to make her the “NXT” Women’s Champion at some stage in the future, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest “Wrestling Observer Radio.”

Right now Mandy Rose is gearing up to defend her title against Roxanne Perez on “NXT 2.0” this week who has the chance to become a double champion if she can dethrone Rose. The former Reality Of Wrestling star has just captured the “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Championships alongside Cora Jade against Toxic Attraction at “NXT’s” Great American Bash.

It is currently unknown whether or not WWE is planning on having a title change take place this week, but Lyons is someone that WWE apparently has high expectations for. There has been discussion within the company that Lyons is being earmarked for a run with the “NXT” Women’s Championship, but that is not expected to take place for a long time.

Rose is currently enjoying a lengthy reign as “NXT” Women’s Champion, having held onto the title for over 250 days, retaining it against the likes of Io Shirai, Ivy Nile, Indi Hartwell, and Dakota Kai amongst others. Meanwhile, Lyons has just started breaking out as part of “NXT 2.0,” being one of the youngest members on the roster at just 22 years old.

Lyons has been training since she was 18, but did not sign a contract with WWE until 2021, making her debut that year on “WWE 205 Live” in defeat. Since then she had a memorable feud with Lash Legend, but she also spent several months on the shelf due to a knee injury.

Lyons has competed against Rose in singles action once before, on the 6/28 episode of “NXT 2.0,” and she was able to defeat the champion via a disqualification, while they have also met in a six-woman tag team match where Toxic Attraction scored the win.

