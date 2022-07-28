The “NXT” Women’s Tag Team Championships are currently vacant in WWE, but there has been talk within the company about making Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley the champions, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest “Wrestling Observer Radio.”

It is unknown whether WWE will follow through with that, as it has only been discussed as a possibility, but the tag team will be getting a shot at the gold next week on “WWE NXT 2.0.” WWE Hall Of Famer Alundra Blayze made an appearance on the show this week to address the titles, which was linking back to when she dropped her WWE Women’s Championship in the trash on “WCW Nitro.”

That is what Cora Jade had done to the “WWE NXT” Women’s Tag Team Titles, and Blayze appeared the fix this situation by announcing a fatal four-way match to crown new champions. The match will be Toxic Attraction vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon vs. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley.

Jade, and her former partner Roxanne Perez are not involved in the match despite the fact they are the former champions. The duo had won the titles from Toxic Attraction, but after Jade turned heel on her former friend, she threw the titles away, making it clear she wanted nothing to do with them or Perez.

Paxley signed for the company back in August, 2021, going on to make her debut in February of this year, where she has been teaming up with Nile ever since. Nile is someone fans might be more familiar with, as she had appeared on “The Titan Games,” which was hosted by WWE legend Dwayne Johnson.

She has trained under Dr. Tom Prichard and Kane at their school, and was signed to WWE back in 2020, having made an appearance on the main roster as well during the Raw Underground segments. Her debut for “NXT” took place that year as well, but she has been more of a regular feature on television since teaming up with Paxley.

