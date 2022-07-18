Wheeler Yuta is making a name for himself in AEW, but he originally had plans to make that name just one word, not two. On the latest episode of “Under The Ring” with Phil Strum of USA Today, Yuta said he wanted to follow in the footsteps of “Taz,” “Prince,” and “Cher” when it came to identifying himself as an in-ring competitor.

“Originally I just wanted my name to be ‘YUTA’ like just one name, all caps,” Yuta said. “I was actually speaking with Drew Gulak, who was helping train me at the time, and he gave me the first ‘Wheeler,’ so that’s where it came about. We decided I needed some kind of first name, so that’s what it wound up being and now I love it. Now I think that it’s a very interesting, unique name, and I’m glad that I have it. At first, I wasn’t sold. I just wanted that all ‘one name’ thing.”

When Strum asked Yuta why he wanted his name to be just “YUTA,” the Blackpool Combat Combatant noted that it was something tied into his heritage.

“Yuta was a Japanese name that I always really liked,” he said. “It can mean different things depending on which Kanji (Japanese script) you pick. The one I picked was very courageous, so if you write it out, that’s what it means, but that’s where that was where that name came from for me.”

Did Gulak give him any context as to why he suggested the first name Wheele?

“Never did,” Yuta admitted. “He said it sounded unique.”

Yuta is set to face off against Jericho Appreciation Society rival in Daniel Garcia at ROH Death Before Dishonor, defending his ROH Pure Championship in Lowell, Massachusetts, on July 23. He became the new champion when he defeated Joshua Woods at Supercard Of Honor back in early April over WrestleMania weekend. This week on “Fyter Fest: Week 2,” he’ll join Jon Moxley in facing fhis ormer “best friends,” Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta.

