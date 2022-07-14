If the odds for WWE SummerSlam later this month weren’t enough for you, don’t worry — Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor event also has you covered! The opening betting odds for the second ROH show under the stewardship of new owner Tony Khan have been released over at BetOnline. You can see the odds below.

ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match

Jonathan Gresham (c) -500

Lee Moriarty +300

ROH Women’s World Championship Match

Serena Deeb -260

Mercedes Martinez (c) +180

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (c) -175

The Briscoes +135

ROH World Television Championship Match

Samoa Joe (c) -150

Jay Lethal +110

ROH Pure Championship Match

Wheeler Yuta (c) -220

Daniel Garcia +155

It should be noted that Jonathan Gresham vs. Lee Moriarty for the ROH World Championship hasn’t been officially announced for Death Before Dishonor — in fact, the two are scheduled to wrestle for the title on tomorrow’s episode of “AEW Rampage,” and spoilers for that episode suggest that a very different ROH World Championship match will headline Death Before Dishonor. It’s unclear whether the odds for Gresham vs. Moriarty are meant for tomorrow’s “Rampage” event instead, a sign that a rematch between the two will take place at the PPV, or simply a mistake.

Regardless, Gresham remains the strong favorite over Moriarty, who will be challenging for his first ever world championship when the two collide. Also favored to successfully defend their titles are ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe, and ROH Tag Team Champions FTR, who will take on the Briscoes in a rematch of their well-regarded Supercard of Honor encounter.

Interestingly enough though, the early odds predict there will be at least one title change on Death Before Dishonor, as Serena Deeb is the early favorite to defeat Mercedes Martinez and win the ROH Women’s World Championship. The win would end Martinez’s reign after five title defenses and make Deeb the fourth ROH Women’s World Champion, following Rok-C (now known as “NXT’s” Roxanne Perez), Deonna Purrazzo, and Martinez.

ROH Death Before Dishonor will take place on July 23 from Lowell, Massachusetts.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]