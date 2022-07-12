Will Ospreay may be a high-profile talent in pro wrestling but that doesn’t mean he enjoys dealing with the politics of the business. Ospreay joined “Wrestle Inn” to talk about his recent appearances for NJPW, including his recent match against Orange Cassidy at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door.

One star who wasn’t allowed to step through that “door” was Andrade El Idolo. El Idolo found himself in the middle of an ongoing feud between CMLL and AAA, as New Japan has an exclusive working relationship with AAA’s rival: CMLL. El Idolo has worked with both Mexican promotions, but due to that, he was not allowed to compete at Forbidden Door. In a recent interview with Hugo Savinovich, El Idolo mentioned how the original plan was to have him face Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship. Ospreay stated he was even surprised that New Japan was doing a big PPV with AEW.

“I didn’t know that was even a thing, and once again, I’d love to. I’d love to bang with him,” Ospreay said about El Idolo. “It’d be a phenomenal match. I’ve watched all his stuff, even from when he was in NXT.”

Weeks before Forbidden Door took place in Chicago, El Idolo along with Dragon Lee, displayed his displeasure at how longstanding tension between AAA and CMLL has caused him to not be booked for the AEW PPV. That also culminated with El Idolo having a Twitter exchange with AAA’s Konnan over money, but El Idolo quickly deleted those tweets. Ospreay, who became aware of the promotional tension, expressed his willingness to play peacemaker.

“If I can just talk with the boss from AAA and CMLL –we just all get in the room together, alright? We’ll have a couple tequilas, we’ll enjoy ourselves, you know what I mean? We can sort all this sh*t out, just have a sit-down. Let’s just talk; there doesn’t need to be any of this politics anymore. There’s no reason why there should be politics in pro wrestling anymore. I can’t be bothered with it.”

Ospreay was involved with a political controversary several years back when he had female wrestling talent Pollyanna blacklisted from an independent show after she accused a friend of his, Scott Wainwright, of sexual abuse. Ospreay has since publicly apologized for the action.

