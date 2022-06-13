We’re only several hours removed from Andrade El Idolo revealing to fans that he couldn’t work New Japan shows, with him placing the blame on rival lucha promotions Lucha Libre AAA and Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL). His tweet got a response from AAA higher up Konnan, who claimed AAA had no involvement in Andrade’s situation. Unfortunately for Konnan, it appears Andrade is pressing X for doubt on that one.

Early Monday afternoon, the AEW star tweeted and then quickly deleted a post responding to Konnan’s earlier statement. Alas, nothing is ever truly gone on the internet, and screenshots of Andrade’s tweet were captured by both lucha libre expert luchablog and lucha referee Angel El Elegante.

“You just ask me for dates and you don’t cancel the days and tell your boss to pay me!!” Andrade tweeted.

In his earlier tweet, Andrade made no mention of potential pay issues with AAA. As of this writing, neither Konnan nor anyone else from AAA, including owner Marisela Pena Roldan and AAA President Dorian Roldan, have commented on Andrade’s accusations in his deleted tweet. It is possible, perhaps even likely, that they are unaware.

Andrade most recently worked for AAA at TripleMania XXX: Monterrey in April, teaming with Deonna Purrazzo and Cibernetico in trios action against Bandido, Pagano, and Taya Valkyrie; he later assisted Dr. Wagner Jr. in attacking Psycho Clown. His most notable AAA match to date was unsuccessfully challenging Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania XXIX last year. Andrade has not been announced for TripleMania XXX: Tijuana this Saturday and was not expected to be at the event.

While Andrade may be having issues with AAA and may not be able to return to New Japan soon, he does still have a few things going for him. The AEW star recently married long-time girlfriend Charlotte Flair at the end of May, returned to AEW TV last week on “AEW Dynamite” in the Casino Battle Royale, and will soon be joined by his good friend Rush, who debuted at AEW Double or Nothing on Memorial Day weekend.

