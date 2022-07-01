The wrestling world has been buzzing over the past week about Will Ospreay’s performance against Orange Cassidy, but the New Japan Pro Wrestling star is now ready to step through the proverbial forbidden door once again, this time with a WWE Superstar.

Ospreay picked up a victory at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV on Sunday in what was considered to be the match of the night by many, despite some people having doubts over him facing Cassidy at first. After proving his ability in that one, the United Empire star now has his eyes on another intriguing opponent – Logan Paul.

Yesterday WWE announced that the social media influencer has officially signed a contract with the company, following on from his performance at WWE WrestleMania 38 where he teamed with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The news is something that caught a lot of people off guard, but it got Ospreay excited, as he teased the idea of facing Paul.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion took to Twitter in order to react to the picture of Paul signing his contract with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, simply writing, “FoRBidDeN DOOr?!?!”

Of course, the chances of this match actually taking place may not be that high, with WWE rarely welcoming in contracted talent from other companies. But, earlier this year Mickie James did participate in the women’s Royal Rumble match despite the fact she was working for Impact Wrestling, and was actually the Knockouts Champion at the time.

In the past Jushin Thunder Liger has also competed for WWE, wrestling Tyler Breeze at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn, despite the fact he was working for New Japan Pro Wrestling, so Ospreay facing Paul cannot be truly ruled out.

When it comes to Paul, it is expected that he is going to be involved at WWE SummerSlam in some capacity, potentially in a match against The Miz. The former WWE Champion screwed Paul at WWE WrestleMania 38, dropping him with a Skull Crushing Finale, and while Miz has claimed they’re going to become Tag Team Champions together, Paul seemingly has other ideas. He wrote on the back of his contract, “Coming 4 U Miz,” hinting at the fact he wants to get revenge.

