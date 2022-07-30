Maria Kanellis has been very outspoken about wanting to see change take place in WWE following her two stints with the company, but would she consider a return now that Vince McMahon has retired?

McMahon announced that he would be stepping away from all responsibilities in the wake of Wall Street Journal reports into hush money payments he has made throughout his time in the role. He has been replaced by his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, who is now the co-Chairwoman of the company alongside Nick Khan. At the same time, Triple H now heads up the creative department, leading to speculation that former talent could return to the company.

When asked if she would go back to the company, Kanellis gave an open and honest answer, tweeting:

“The wrestling world is wild right now. I always had a great working relationship with @TripleH and I know @RealMikeBennett liked his brief time in @WWENXT. The right opportunity is always timing meets talent. If it’s the right time, then it’s the right time. @WWE”

.The wrestling world is wild right now. I always had a great working relationship with @TripleH and I know @RealMikeBennett liked his brief time in @WWENXT. The right opportunity is always timing meets talent. If it’s the right time, then it’s the right time. @WWE https://t.co/2eB4jG4BEo — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) July 27, 2022

Kanellis’ answer to this question had changed from when Vince was still involved with WWE, as she previously said, “No. Not until it is under new management,” making her feelings about him clear.

The WWE roster reportedly met the news of Triple H taking control of the creative department with “general excitement,” and he was praised for making “subtle changes” during the first episode of “WWE Raw” that he was in charge of. Maria and Mike also have positive feelings toward The Game, potentially opening the door for a return one day.

Kanellis had recently taken to Twitter to list changes she would like to see the company make, including vacation days and child care. But the big message she pushed was that “hopefully, the COMPANY CULTURE will change,” which many people are pushing to see happen following the revelations about Vince in recent weeks. Maria initially worked for WWE from 2004 to 2009, having taken on various roles from being an interviewer to competing inside the ring. She then returned to the company alongside her husband in 2017, where they were both involved until 2020, when they were released due to COVID-19 budget cuts.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]