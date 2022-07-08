In the wake of Paige’s WWE departure, WWE’s YouTube channel has posted a new “Top 10” video highlighting the most memorable moments from the former Divas Champion’s career.

Interestingly, Sasha Banks has been completely edited out of the #5 moment in the video, which features Paige’s return from neck surgery in 2017.

For a retrospective, you can compare the two videos below. The first one, uploaded by WWE on Thursday, shows a returning Paige cutting a brief promo with only Mickie James looking on from the ring (timestamp 3:04). However, the original video, shared by WWE in 2017, shows the cameras cutting to both Banks and James in the ring (timestamp 1:52) until they would suffer an attack from the debuting Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. Following that segment, Paige formed a stable with Rose and Deville called Absolution.

H/T to Twitter user @mcalive01 for making the observation.

WWE previously removed all references to Sasha Banks from their TV graphic intro, deleted her Facebook page and pulled all her merchandise from WWE Shop. Banks herself has removed WWE references from her Instagram bio.

Banks, who staged a walkout from WWE on May 16, was reportedly removed from the company’s internal roster earlier this week. According to PWInsder, Banks may be engaging in “some signings outside of WWE” as early as this fall. According to Fightful Select, WWE Creative is operating under the assumption that Banks is done with the company, with “several high-level talents” indicating to the news outlet that Banks was released last month, confirming earlier reports from Raj Giri and WrestleVotes.

