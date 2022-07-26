Two factions that are currently dealing with their own internal tensions are set to collide on tonight’s episode of “WWE NXT”.

Tony D’Angelo will lead his “family” members Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde into an eight-man tag team match. On the opposite side will be the Diamond Mine team of the NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers, Roderick Strong, and Damon Kemp.

Strong has recently been trying to teach some tough lessons to the rest of Diamond Mine. But it backfired on last Tuesday’s “NXT”, when D’Angelo launched a backstage attack on the Creeds during a match between Strong and Kemp. That followed Strong’s frustration over him and Kemp losing a title match to the Creeds on The Great American Bash special earlier this month.

D’Angelo’s power and influence over “NXT” are at an all-time, ever since his side won a match that put Legado Del Fantasma under his control. While Del Toro and Wilde have been appearing regularly alongside D’Angelo, LDF’s leader, Santos Escobar was less enthusiastic before he mysteriously landed in the hospital earlier this month.

Tonight’s “NXT” will also see Grayson Waller in action against Wes Lee. Waller got fans buzzing this week when he tweeted a picture of his attack on Johnny Gargano months ago. It happened back in December after Gargano delivered a heartfelt speech in what was his last appearance in WWE.

Gargano has kept a low profile over recent months. He and his wife Candice LeRae welcomed their first child not long after Gargano left WWE. With Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently returning to the position of Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and assuming control over the company’s creative direction, some fans are wondering if Gargano could soon return to WWE.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

Tony D’Angelo, Channing Lorenzo, Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde vs. Diamond Mine (NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers, Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp)

Apollo Crews vs. Xyon Quinn

Grayson Waller vs. Wes Lee

