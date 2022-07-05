WWE presents a special The Great American Bash episode of “NXT” tonight, with four title matches on the card.

The main event will see Bron Breakker defend the NXT Championship against Cameron Grimes. Grimes issued the challenge to Breakker for a title match shortly after Grimes lost the North American Championship.

The man who took the North American Championship from Grimes, Carmelo Hayes, will defend his title tonight against Grayson Waller. Hayes was tricked by Waller into signing a contract for the championship when Waller snuck it into a stack of memorabilia that he convinced Hayes to sign.

Hayes won the North American Championship on the In Your House event just under one month ago. Since then, he has had one successful title defense. He defeated Tony D’Angelo last month.

The simmering tension inside Diamond Mine may come to a head tonight. The Creed Brothers will defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against their stablemates Roderick Strong and Damon Kemp. Strong and the Creeds lost a 6-man tag team match to Joe Gacy and The Dyad on last Tuesday’s episode. Strong was furious after the match and challenged The Creeds to the title match.

Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship against Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. Jade and Perez earned the title shot by defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter last Tuesday.

The following line-up is announced for tonight:

NXT Championship Match: Cameron Grimes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT North American Championship Match: Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Cora Jade & Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne (c)

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Roderick Strong & Damon Kemp vs. The Creed Brothers (c)

Tiffany Stratton vs. Wendy Choo

Trick Williams vs. Wes Lee

Stay with Wrestling Inc. for more on tonight’s “NXT” and join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]