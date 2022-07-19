“WWE Raw” saw itself maintain in the ratings ahead of SummerSlam. Wrestlenomics released the viewership information for the 7/18 episode of “Raw” and the average audience was 1,765,000 viewers, a 2% boost in total viewership from last week. The 18-49 demographic saw 641,000 viewers on average, a 0.46 P18-49 rating and up 4% from last week.

“Raw” came in at #4 for cable originals in the 18-49 demographic. When factoring broadcast primetime “Raw” dropped down to the #5 spot, according to Showbuzz Daily.

“Miz & Mrs.” wasn’t so lucky. This week’s episode saw an average of 571,000 viewers, down 15% in total viewership. In the 18-49 demo, the show saw 235,000 viewers aged 18 to 49 on average, down 10% from last week.

Wrestling did have sports to contend with once again as ESPN aired the MLB Home Run Derby which hit one out of the park with 6,019,000 viewers on average and a 1.72 P18-49 rating.

The 7/19/2021 episode of “Raw” saw an average audience of 1,923,000 viewers. That means this week’s “Raw” was down just by about 7% from the year before. In the 18-49 demo, Monday’s episode of “Raw” suffered a 19% drop from last year which had a 0.57 P18-49 rating. The 7/19/2021 episode of “Raw” also happened to be the first “Raw” back with live fans.

This week’s episode of “Raw” kicked off with Titus O’Neil making a rare appearance where he cut a show opening promo about how “Raw” is a safe haven from politics and other sensitive issues. This, of course, seemed to be conveniently timed in the wake of the recent allegations against Vince McMahon.

“Raw” continued with Bianca Belair successfully defending her “Raw” Women’s Championship against Carmella. This victory for Belair made a match against Becky Lynch official for SummerSlam. Lynch’s husband, Seth Rollins, played a major role on the show as he fired off a new feud with Riddle before defeating Ezekial in singles action. Fans also witnessed a feud continue to grow between Dolph Ziggler and Theory. The show closed out with a segment featuring Logan Paul, The Miz, and Ciampa.

