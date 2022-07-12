“WWE Raw” is back up in the ratings after feeling the fireworks from the Fourth of July. Wrestlenomics released the numbers for the 7/11 episode of “Raw,” and the program garnered an average audience of 1,735,000, an 11% increase from last week. The July 4 episode had an average viewership of 1,563,000, which was the show’s lowest since May 30.

The key demographic number is also back up following Independence Day. In the 18-49 demo, “Raw” had an average audience of 578,000, giving the program a 0.44 P18-49 rating for Monday night. That is up 19% from July 4, which saw the demographic rating plummet 37%. That number put “Raw” at a record-low since December 2021. Ranking-wise, “Raw” came in at #1 in P18-49 for cable originals and #2 in broadcast primetime, only falling behind “The Bachelor.”

“Miz & Mrs.” also bounced back in a big way in both total viewership and demographic. The 7/11 episode following “Raw” had an average audience of 669,000, which is up 39% from the previous week. Demographically, the program garnered 261,000 viewers on average for the 18-49 demographic, giving it a 0.20 P18-49 rating.

Looking at the annual comparison for “Raw,” the year-to-year number is up 0ver 9% for average viewership. Last night’s episode featured Brock Lesnar making his return as he ran down the “hog” Roman Reigns before effortlessly sending Alpha Academy’s Otis through the commentary table with an F5. “Raw” also saw a feud continue to burn between Bianca Belair, Carmella and Becky Lynch, as Carmella got the count-out win against the “Raw” Women’s Champion. The main event featured Seth Rollins teaming with Theory against Bobby Lashley and Riddle — the babyfaces picked up the victory when Dolph Ziggler made a surprise return and allowed Riddle to hit an RKO on the Money In The Bank winner for the three count “Raw” originally had Riddle vs. Theory planned, along with a Lashley United States Title “Open Challenge,” but that was scrapped from the WWE website before the show started. There were also reports of Elias becoming a presence on the show, but all viewers received was Ezekiel, competing in tag team action alongside AJ Styles against The Miz and Ciampa.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]