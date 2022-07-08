The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to return to “SmackDown” tonight. Reigns has not appeared on WWE programming since he defeated Riddle in a title defense on the June 17 episode of “SmackDown”.

Following the match, Reigns declared there was nobody left to challenge him. However, his post-match boasting was interrupted by Brock Lesnar, returning to WWE for the first time since he was defeated by Reigns in their championship unification main event of WrestleMania 38.

WWE quickly followed up Lesnar’s surprise return by announcing that he will face Reigns in a title rematch at SummerSlam with the added stipulation that it will be a Last Man Standing match.

The new “SmackDown” Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is set to appear on tonight’s episode, as is the former champion Ronda Rousey. Morgan won the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match this past Saturday night. She cashed in her contract for a championship match less than two hours later, right after Rousey had successfully defended the “SmackDown” Women’s Title against Natalya.

Rousey tried to spoil Morgan’s cash-in by putting her in an ankle lock. However, Morgan was able to escape by kicking Rousey’s knee. Morgan then rolled up Rousey to get the pin. The match lasted less than a minute. Afterward, Rousey handed Morgan the title, embraced her, and raised Morgan’s hand.

Morgan has officially been moved to the “SmackDown” roster following her title win at Money in the Bank. She had been assigned to the “Raw” roster since last October.

WWE is also promoting that Max Dupri’s Maximum Male Models will unveil their 2022 Tennis Collection on tonight’s “SmackDown”. Dupri reintroduced the rebranded Mace and Mansoor on last Friday’s episode as ma.çé and mån.sôör.

