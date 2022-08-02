Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “AEW Dark” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what's happening on the show tonight:

* Pac (c) vs. Connor Mills for the All Atlantic Championship

* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) vs. The Wingmen (“Pretty” Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth)

* The Factory (Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto) vs. KC Rocker and Caleb Teninty

* Captain Shawn Dean vs. Jonathan Hudson

* The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari and Slim J) vs. Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Price

* Willow Nightingale vs. Harley Cameron

* Diamante vs. Rocky Radley

* Parker Boudreaux vs. Serpentico

“AEW Dark” starts at 7 PM EST/6 PM CST/4 PM PST on their official YouTube channel!

