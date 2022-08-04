“AEW Dynamite” didn’t receive any extra shine following what was a busy pro wrestling weekend in Nashville. Wrestlenomics released the viewership information for Wednesday night and the 8/3 episode of “Dynamite” roped in 938,000 viewers on average, 4% down from last week’s episode of the program. Demographically, “Dynamite” found itself in the same boat. The 18-49 demographic for the show had 417,000 viewers on average, also equating to a 4% drop from the previous week for a 0.32 P18-49 rating.

All that considered, “Dynamite” did stay at #1 overall in cable originals for the evening — something it’s done consistently — and for broadcast primetime overall, it ranked #10.

Looking back a year, however, these numbers appear to be concerning. Not only has the program plateaued in a viewing audience, but they are notably down from 2021. The 8/4/2021 episode of “Dynamite” had an average viewing audience of 1,102,000, 15% more than this week’s episode. And it’s even worse in the key demographic, as last year’s P18-49 rating was 0.46, 30% more than the previous week.

“Dynamite” isn’t the only AEW program not looking strong in the ratings — “AEW Rampage” has struggled mightily in recent weeks. Just this past Friday, “Rampage” received it’s second-lowest key demographic number in the history of the program.

This week’s episode of “Dynamite” was not short on action as it was main-evented by Chris Jericho defeating Wheeler Yuta. It also had “Ric Flair’s Last Match” star Jay Lethal defeating Orange Cassidy in the show opener, along with a longtime rivalry fight between Christian Cage and Matt Hardy. AEW also hearkened back to WWE’s Attitude Era with a dumpster match between the Gunn Club and The Acclaimed, who took out the trash that are the “Ass Boys,” and two major AEW stables broke up as Adam Cole and ReDRagon made fans cry by turning on the Young Bucks, while Taz announced the official disbanding of Team Taz.

