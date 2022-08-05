Top titleholders will be in action during a rare live episode of “AEW Rampage” tonight.

AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley is set to face Mance Warner in a Championship Eliminator Match, meaning Warner would get a future title match if he wins. He earned the match by winning the Bunkhouse Battle Royal at the Ric Flair’s Last Match event this past Sunday night.

Warner made his AEW debut during a special Thursday night edition of “Dark: Elevation” that premiered last night. He got a win over Serpentico.

Tonight’s match is the biggest of Warner’s career. He’s a cornerstone of GCW, winning the GCW Tag Team Championship last year as one-half of the Second Gear Crew alongside Matthew Justice.

Warner has also appeared in Major League Wrestling. He debuted with that company in 2019. However, his run did not end amicably. MLW denied Warner’s request for his release in October 2020. Both sides apparently put that disagreement behind them, as Warner returned to MLW earlier this summer. However, he is reportedly not under a contract with the company.

For Moxley, tonight’s contest against Warner is a potential “trap match”. Mox is scheduled to defend his championship against Chris Jericho next Wednesday on “Dynamite”.

AEW is also promoting a Friday Night Street Fight for tonight’s “Rampage”. The AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) will face the newly formed duo of former Ring of Honor Pure Champion Josh Woods and Tony Nese. Nese and Woods got their first win as a team in AEW during last night’s “Dark: Elevation”.

Plus, Madison Rayne will make her AEW in-ring debut on tonight’s “Rampage”. She’s set to face Leila Grey, who’s been labeled an “interim Baddie” since she aligned with TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and their publicist Stokely Hathaway.

Cargill and Hathaway confronted Rayne while the new head coach of AEW’s women’s division was a guest on commentary during last night’s “Dark: Elevation”. Rayne challenged Cargill to a match. Instead, Cargill offered up Grey as an opponent.

The following lineup is announced for tonight’s “Rampage”:

AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator Match: Mance Warner vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Friday Night Street Fight: AEW World Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee & Swerve Strickland) vs. Josh Woods & Tony Nese

Madison Rayne vs. Leila Grey

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s “Rampage” and be sure to join us for live coverage at 10 PM ET.

Before his #AEW Interim World Title match against Jericho at #QuakeByTheLake next Wednesday, Champion @JonMoxley will face the #SouthernPsychopath @ManceWarner in an #AEW Interim World Title Eliminator Match TONIGHT on #AEWRampage LIVE at 10pm ET/9pm CT/10pm PT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/1ZbNNbNodM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2022

.@MadisonRayne is not just a coach! TOMORROW on #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/9pm CT & 10pm PT on TNT, she steps into the ring to show TBS Champion Jade Cargill why she’s the baddest coach & competitor and she doesn’t need to be labeled “Baddie” to prove it! pic.twitter.com/LdjxfbGp1P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2022

