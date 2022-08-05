Mance Warner made his AEW debut against Serpentico on AEW “Dark: Elevation.” It was filmed before the August 3 edition of AEW “Dynamite.”

The “Dark: Elevation” episode is airing today instead of next Monday.

Warner is also set to face Jon Moxley this Friday on AEW “Rampage” in an AEW interim World Championship Eliminator Match.

Warner worked for MLW from 2019 to 2021. After his MLW release, he primarily wrestled for Game Changer Wrestling. He would make his return to MLW on June 23 for “Battle Riot IV.”

According to Fightful Select, it has been confirmed that Warner has not been under a Major League Wrestling contract since his return back in June. He is still scheduled for his MLW dates.

It was also noted in the report that he was one of the very few talents that MLW opted to bring in without a contract. About 90 percent of the company’s roster is made up of contracted talent.

Last Sunday at “Ric Flair’s Last Match,” Warner won the Bunkhouse Battle Royale.

Below is the current card for “Rampage:”

* Jon Moxley vs. Mance Warner in an AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator Match

* Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) vs. Tony Nese and Josh Woods

* Madison Rayne Will Make Her Debut

