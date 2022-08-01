It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new life in WWE, and quite a few talents are feeling good ahead of “Raw.”

WWE has announced a slew of matches for tonight’s show, which is rumored to be something of a statement for the new creative direction of the company under Triple H, who assumed control of creative in the wake of former Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon resigning in controversy, amid investigations into a series of hush money payments.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Champions will also be in action, as Jimmy & Jey Uso will face Rey Mysterio and his son, Dominik after both teams were successful in their matches at WWE SummerSlam over the weekend. The Usos’ tag championships will be on the line tonight.

Also set for tonight’s show from Houston, TX is a pair of Triple Threat matches which will first see Dolph Ziggler, Ciampa, & Chad Gable wrestle each other, while Mustafa Ali, AJ Styles, & The Miz will compete in the second Triple Threat. The winners of the two matches will then compete for a chance to face WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, fresh off of Lashley’s win against Men’s Money In The Bank holder Theory. A tease for the outcome may have come at Saturday’s SummerSlam when Ciampa and Styles both came to blows following The Miz vs. Logan Paul match. A recent report from Fightful Select suggested that Ciampa is set to be featured more heavily under Triple H’s creative direction, which indicated that tonight could be the beginning of the former NXT Champion’s fresh start.

WWE has also teased that Sasha Banks & Naomi might appear on tonight’s “Raw,” as well as former-NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. “WWE Raw” is set to air at 8 pm ET on the USA Network.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]