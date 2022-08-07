If it comes to fruition, Claudio Castagnoli is open to facing anyone and everyone at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2, but one name, in particular, did stand out to him. The ROH World Champion spoke with the media during Starrcast V and was asked who he’d like to challenge if another Forbidden Door opened up.

“I just pick Okada mainly because I’ve known Okada for over ten years actually when he wrestled at CHIKARA,” Castagnoli said. “Me and Chris Hero had a house that a lot of the guys stayed at, including Okada, and then I saw him again when he was training in Mexico.

“I think I have a picture of me and him when I still had hair and when he was not ‘Rainmaker’ yet, so I think there’s definitely a lot of history there. So yeah, that would be one of many guys I would want to face.”

Okada may have appeared in CHIKARA while Castagnoli was there, but the two have never faced one another in the ring, and “The Rainmaker’s” championship history differs from Castagnoli’s resume. Okada is a six-time IWGP World Champion and has held that title for an unprecedented 720 days straight. Castagnoli just secured his first World Championship at ROH Death Before Dishonor when he defeated Jonathan Gresham in the opening bout of the PPV.

Okada has made several appearances in AEW. “The Rainmaker” was a part of the Forbidden Door’s festivities as he sought to regain his IWGP World Title in a fatal four-way against Hangman Page, Adam Cole, and current champion Jay White. “The Switchblade” ended up retaining the belt in a match that left Cole injured with a concussion.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit “Muscle Man Malcolm” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]