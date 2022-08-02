Cole Karter is officially a member of The Factory!

During last week’s Dark: Elevation, QT Marshall extended the offer to Karter, but Karter declined. Then, during tonight’s edition of Dark: Elevation, Karter beat Serpentico in singles action with a 450 splash off the top rope. Later in the show, Lexy Nair interviewed him backstage and asked him if he had considered the offer from the faction. The Factory walked in, and Marshall told Karter they are not like other wrestling factions because they are a family. Karter then shook Marshall’s hand to become part of the dominant group officially.

This is the first time the Factory has successfully added a member to their ranks, as they have tried and failed to do so with numerous AEW talent over the past few weeks on AEW Dark: Elevation and AEW Dark, including Fuego Del Sol.

Karter joins fellow members Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solo, and Anthony Ogogo. Marshall first formed the group after turning heel on Cody Rhodes’ Nightmare Family during the March 30 edition of “Dynamite.” Karter previously worked for WWE under the NXT brand as part of the D’Angelo family under the moniker of Troy ‘Two Dimes’ Donovan. He was written off TV in June for an undisclosed policy violation and was subsequently released from the company.

