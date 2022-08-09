Drew McIntyre is a little more than three and a half weeks away from what could possibly be the biggest match of his life, when he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle, a Premium Live Event taking place in Cardiff, Wales. And he seems well aware of it, based on a project he is working on leading into the show.

In a tweet early Tuesday afternoon, McIntyre provided a sneak peek at this project, complete with four photos.

“I’ve been working on something extremely special ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle with BTSport and my amazing wife, you’re going to be blown away soon,” McIntyre tweeted.

I’ve been working on something extremely special ahead of #WWECastle with @btsportwwe and my amazing wife, you’re going to be blown away 🔜 pic.twitter.com/KvgrrhmpFx — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 9, 2022

As seen above, the first photo shows McIntyre sitting alone on a couch, looking at his phone, while the second photo appears to show McIntyre’s wife, Kaitlyn, sitting at the top of the stairs, also on her phone. The third photo shows the couple sitting out on a front porch, and the final photo features McIntyre walking through a hallway, a backpack over his right arm.

Though not confirmed, the photos would seem to indicate that McIntyre and his wife have filmed a short video with BTSport, chronicling the lead-up to his big match with Reigns next month. McIntyre, who was given a 50/50 shot at beating Reigns at Clash at the Castle in the latest betting odds, didn’t give a specific date for when this project may be made available for fans to watch.

WWE Clash at the Castle will take place on September 3, will be the first WWE PPV or PLE to take place in the United Kingdom since Insurrextion 2003 and the first major WWE PPV or PLE to take place in the UK since WWE SummerSlam 1992. In addition to Reigns vs. McIntyre, Liv Morgan will defend the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship against Shayna Bazler, while Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY will take on “Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka in trios action.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]