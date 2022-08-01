Jonathan Gresham has been in the news recently, not only for his 224 ROH Championship reign coming to an end but also for requesting his release from Ring of Honor on the day of their last pay-per-view.

“Gresham — I don’t know, man, he just rubs me the wrong way,” AEW star Eddie Kingston said while on “Highspots Superstore.” “I don’t know. I just have a bad feeling.”

Gresham most recently wrestled when he took on Claudio Castagnoli in Castagnoli’s first Ring of Honor match in almost 11 years at Death Before Dishonor, defending his ROH Championship against the Swiss Superman. In what would wind up being the second shortest match of the night, Castagnoli defeated Gresham after hitting a Ricola Bomb for the win, marking his first major World Championship win in professional wrestling.

Before this loss, Gresham had defended the ROH Championship in multiple companies after the ROH went on a hiatus following Final Battle 2021 in December, including Progress, Impact Wrestling, and AEW on two separate occasions.

According to a report from Fightful, Gresham, who has been signed to ROH/AEW, had a meeting before Death Before Dishonor with ROH and AEW owner Tony Khan where he yelled at Khan and was visibly frustrated. Gresham had also made it known beforehand that he had not had much communication with the owner, and coming out of the meeting, Gresham requested his release from the company. In the same report, it was stated that following the end of the month, Gresham would not be wrestling soon and would be taking time off.

Gresham and Eddie Kingston have gone one-on-one three times, with their most recent match taking place at Progress Chapter 92: Entertaining Friends, with Gresham walking away with the victory by count-out. Kingston most recently wrestled on TV when he took on long-time rival Chris Jericho in a Barbed Wire Death Match on the July 20th edition of “AEW: Dynamite,” losing to Jericho after the Painmaker received help from fellow Jericho Appreciation Society member Sammy Guevara. Kingston also wrestled at the NJPW Strong tapings on July 24th, taking on Jake Something. However, the match has not aired yet.

