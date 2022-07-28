Arguably the two most notable moments from AEW’s Blood and Guts match between the Blackpool Combat Club and its allies and the Jericho Appreciation Society back in June were Claudio Castagnoli swinging Chris Jericho on top of the cage, and Eddie Kingston throwing Sammy Guevara off the cage and through a table. But if Kingston had his way, things would’ve gone a lot different.

“I really wanted Sammy to miss that table,” Kingston revealed in a special Sign-It-Live signing with Highspots Superstore — the same one in which Kingston declared his hatred for his one-time partners Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk. “You know, I’m Catholic. So I sat up there before I threw him, I said ‘Lord Jesus Christ, please let him miss that table. I would love to see him hit the ground.'”

Guevara may not have landed on the ground, but the impact of the fall did lead to him missing several weeks of AEW TV in order to recover. He finally returned last week on “AEW Dynamite,” getting his revenge by helping Jericho defeat Kingston in a Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match.

Tellingly, the issues between Kingston and Guevara don’t see to be over. After Guevara’s victory over Dante Martin on last night’s edition of “AEW Dynamite,” Kingston, along with Ruby Soho and Ortiz, would chase Guevara, fiancee Tay Conti, and JAS newcomer Anna Jay — who also had a hand in Kingston’s defeat — out of the ring. As such, it appears that Kingston and Guevara are on a collision course for a singles match, though no match between the two has been announced as of this writing. Jericho himself, meanwhile is moving on to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW Interim World Championship at the upcoming “Quake By The Lake.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Highspots Superstore and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts