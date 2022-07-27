AEW star Eddie Kingston is a man that knows how to fight and knows how to hate. How else does one find themselves in a segment titled “Eddie Kingston Addresses His Enemies?” And Kingston had some words for some of those enemies when he dropped in for a Sign-It-Live session with the Highspots Superstore.

The insults started flying from Kingston after a fan wrote into the session with the message “I hate CM Punk.”

“I do too,” Kingston responded. “Him and Bryan Danielson. And Claudio’s a b*tch. You guys don’t understand. You guys see one thing on TV, right? I see stuff backstage. And then I get labeled the bad guy when I see that. Yeah, whatever. Just like in CHIKARA, when sh*t came out about Claudio and people were like ‘Oh, I guess Eddie was right.’ Look, I know I’m an a-----e. At least I admit it.”

Kingston’s history with all three fellow AEW stars is well documented. He feuded with Punk, the current AEW World Champion, during the fall of 2021, culminating in a match at Full Gear where Kingston came up short. As he alluded to, Kingston has an ongoing beef with Castagnoli dating back to when the two worked together in CHIKARA Pro Wrestling.

The most prevalent issue, however, may be between Danielson and Kingston. The friction between the two was largely seen as the reason their team fell to the Jericho Appreciation Society in Anarchy At The Arena at AEW Double or Nothing. Bryan, who is scheduled to return to “AEW Dynamite” tonight to wrestle Daniel Garcia, has blamed both Kingston and JAS leader Chris Jericho for the injury that kept him out since Double or Nothing and has vowed revenge against both.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Highspots Superstore and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

