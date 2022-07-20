Tonight on “AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2,” Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho will settle the score once and for all when they go one-on-one in a “Barbed Wire Everywhere” match, all while Jericho’s allies in the Jericho Appreciation Society are suspended above the ring in a shark cage. And though he may not be in the arena for it, one AEW wrestler has a keen interest in seeing how things go down.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Bryan Danielson gave his thoughts on the upcoming barbed wire extravaganza.

“One of these men takes credit for injuring me and the other one is the man I actually blame for it,” Danielson tweeted. “Excited to see them destroy each other … and when I get back I’ll kick both their heads in.”

One of these men takes credit for injuring me and the other one is the man I actually blame for it. Excited to see them destroy each other… and when I get back I’ll kick both their heads in #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/78Zd6zXOUv — Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) July 20, 2022

Aside from a brief appearance to announce he would not be able to compete at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door or “AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts” in late June, Danielson hasn’t been seen on AEW programming since AEW Double or Nothing, where the JAS defeated Danielson, fellow Blackpool Combat Club member Jon Moxley, Kingston, Ortiz, and Santana in Anarchy in the Arena. Jericho would take credit for Danielson’s absence during week one of “Fyter Fest” last week.

The Anarchy in the Arena match arguably took a turn when Kingston poured gasoline on both Jericho and Danielson while the latter had Jericho in a submission, with the intent to set Jericho on fire. Danielson and Kingston would get into a brief brawl that ultimately changed the tide of the match, which ended shortly after with Jericho and Jake Hager defeating Danielson by choking him out.

As of this writing, there is no timetable set for Danielson’s return to the ring. AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan is said to be patient with Danielson regarding his return, preferring to be cautious with one of his top stars.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]