Since Vince McMahon’s retirement following investigations into several payouts he allegedly made to cover up various scandals and allegations, more and more stories have emerged from backstage about the positive changes to WWE’s environment under co-CEOs Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon and new EVP of Talent Relations/Head of Creative Triple H. Now you can add another story, courtesy of Freddie Prinze Jr.

On the latest episode of “Wrestling With Freddie,” the actor and former WWE writer chimed in while co-host Jeff Dye was discussing how the fear McMahon brought to the room now seemed to have been relieved with the former CEO now gone.

“I can confirm that,” Prinze Jr. said. “I’ve heard that from a ton of people already.”

Prinze Jr.’s revelations align with the information that has come out of WWE since McMahon’s retirement. Following both SummerSlam this past weekend and “WWE Monday Night Raw,” there was a reported sense of optimism in the locker room, particularly towards Triple H running creative. This is a stark contrast to earlier in the year, when morale in WWE was said to be at an all-time low while under the directive of McMahon.

Following “Raw” on Monday and “NXT 2.0” last night, the next WWE program on the docket will be “WWE Friday Night SmackDown,” which will air this Friday at 8 p.m. on Fox. The show is expected to address the fallout from SummerSlam, including Ronda Rousey’s suspension following her attack on Liv Morgan and a referee following her loss to Morgan at the Premiere Live Event.

