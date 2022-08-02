“WWE Monday Night Raw” last night saw the debut of a new era for the company, as it was the first Monday run by Triple H as he embarks on his new role as Head of WWE Creative following Vince McMahon’s retirement.

It was reported earlier on Monday that “Raw” was being viewed as a “statement” show for the new regime and to many fans, it felt that way. The night saw several new matches and a general different feel to the programming, with more women featured on the show, stakes added to matches, and previously misused talent like Mustafa Ali and Ciampa getting an opportunity to shine.

In a new report from Fightful Select, it’s being reported that “Raw” created “a lot of optimism for a lot of talent” with the way Triple H ran creative. The report notes that even talent not on the show were excited about the changes, with several talents having a “renewed optimism” with Triple H in charge.

At this past weekend’s SummerSlam, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky were brought back along with a returning Bayley to confront Becky Lynch and “Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. According to Fightful, an NXT talent told them that Kai being brought back quickly was a great sign that made them “hopeful for their future as well.”

It was also previously reported that Ciampa’s WWE presentation would change under Triple H’s watch, which fans saw come to fruition when he became the #1 contender to the United States Champion Bobby Lashley on “Raw.” Ciampa defeated Dolph Ziggler, Chad Gable, and AJ Styles all on the same night, securing his match with Lashley on next week’s show and solidifying himself as a top star in Triple H’s new regime. After speaking to over “two dozen talent,” Fightful notes that they haven’t had anyone raise any type of concern regarding Vince McMahon handed over creative duties to Triple H.

During SummerSlam weekend, “The Game” participated in a WWE Tryout media scrum and told Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman that he sees post-Vince WWE creative being as a team effort.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts