As a GCW regular, Cole Radrick is used to being in dangerous situations, whether it be an action-packed scramble match or even the GCW Tournament of Survival. But last night, Radrick had a different type of scare outside of the ring.

In the early hours of the morning, Radrick revealed on Twitter that he had been part of a car accident, posting a photo of his now totaled car.

“Just glad we are able to get away safely,” Radrick tweeted. “F--k.”

Radrick provided no update on his health following the accident. In a follow-up tweet, he provided some details regarding how fans could assist him if they so chose during this time.

“If anyone wants to help us try and get ahead on the process of trying to get ourselves back on the right track, I’m gonna post the links below,” Radrick said. “Any RTs are greatly appreciated. Still shocked. PayPal: [email protected] Venmo: @ColeRadrick. Cash-App: $RaddyDaddy4Ever. TY.”

The 24-year-old Radrick began his career at just 17 years old in 2015 and spent the next several years working predominantly out of his home state Indiana, as well as other midwestern locations. He would debut for GCW in late 2019, and became a regular for the promotion when they began running again in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily working scramble or multi-man matches.

Last month was arguably the most notable of Radrick’s career to date. Among the highlights was a match against DDT and AEW star Konosuke Takeshita in GCW’s sister promotion JCW (Jersey Championship Wrestling), where Takeshita emerged victorious. A more positive result was when Radrick won his first title in GCW just over the weekend at The People vs. GCW, defeating AJ Gray, Axton Ray, Grim Reefer, Marko Stunt, and Shane Mercer to become the 8th GCW Extreme Champion.

