Riddle is reportedly expected to return to in-ring action at two WWE live events this weekend.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Riddle will wrestle Seth Rollins at the “Saturday Night’s Main Event” show in North Charleston, SC, and then the “Sunday Stunner” event in Fayetteville, NC. Although the matches were previously advertised locally, there was uncertainty over Riddle’s availability due to the storyline injury he suffered on the 7/25 “WWE Raw” episode.

The Original Bro has been on the shelf since Rollins’ vicious attack last month, leading to their SummerSlam match being postponed to a later date. While WWE has yet to announce the date for the match, it is widely expected to take place at the Clash at the Castle premium live event on September 3.

Despite being sidelined with an injury, Riddle has made his presence felt on WWE TV, appearing at SummerSlam – with a taped-up shoulder and neck – to call out Rollins. However, his bravado would end in bad results as he would be on the receiving end of yet another Stomp from Rollins. Earlier this week on WWE Raw, Rollins would mock Riddle for crossing “the very thin line between gutsy and stupid” one too many times.

With Riddle set to return to action this weekend, it’s likely he will also appear on the 8/8 “WWE Raw” in Cleveland, OH.

The Riddle vs. Rollins rivalry could potentially continue for several more months. According to local listings, Riddle vs. Rollins is the advertised main event for the 10/8 “WWE Raw” at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. However, it’s possible that the match will be a dark main event, and two wrestlers would have moved on to other feuds/opponents on the televised shows. There is also an element of real-life animosity in the rivalry, which Rollins alluded to via a tweet last month.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]