With her WWE career now in the rearview mirror following her contract expiring last month, the former Paige is now going by her given name, Saraya, for appearances. It’s the same name her mother, “Sweet” Saraya Knight, has used for her ring name throughout her career, and as it turns out, it’s a name that came from the most unlikely of places.

In an appearance on “The Bellas Podcast” this past Wednesday, Saraya revealed how her mother came up with the name.

“So my mum, you know how crazy my mum is,” Saraya said. “… It was like the ’80s or whatever, and she was tripping on acid at a Slayer concert. And she misheard it as ‘Saraya,’ and that’s how I got my name, and it was just from an acid trip and her not being with it.”

Saraya’s mother adopted the name as her ring name when she began working as a manager in the 90s for Ricky Knight, her husband and Saraya’s father. “Sweet” Saraya Knight would eventually train to become a wrestler and is now in her 32 years in the wrestling business, having worked for promotions such as SHIMMER, Pro Wrestling: EVE, and GCW. The mother-daughter duo would team together several times in SHIMMER back in 2011, under the name Knight Dynasty.

Saraya made her first post-WWE appearance last weekend at Starrcast V, where she had her own panel; she will appear at the World Association of Wrestling, the promotion run by her father, this October. While Saraya also revealed to the Bellas that her neck, which forced her to retire years ago, was much better and that she would like to wrestle again, she is not looking to make an in-ring comeback just yet.

