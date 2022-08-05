Former WWE NXT star and recently featured “AEW Dark” wrestler Parker Boudreaux has always been known for his fashion sense. Even before his WWE debut, the football-player-turned-wrestler found a niche in promoting fashion brands, before being turned into a jumpsuit-wearing bald behemoth as Harland.

Now the Trust Busters member is back in the fashion game, as rapper Westside Gunn has announced Boudreaux as the first wrestler to be a part of Gunn’s 4THROPE brand.

The brand is set to “mix Cultures and present special talent,” according to Gunn’s Instagram post. The post promises merch, TV, radio, and “high level art.” The 4THROPE brand was founded in 2019 by Gunn, as a way to focus on art and other projects that center around pro wrestling, as Gunn has been a longtime fan. Boudreaux is not the first AEW talent to be recognized by 4THROPE, as the brand released a Kenny Omega print around the time of AEW’s founding in 2019. The brand’s Instagram has not been active since 2020, suggesting that the launch will be something of a reboot for 4THROPE.

Boudreaux wrestled his first match for AEW on August 2nd after joining Ari Daivari and Slim J in the Trust Busters. He was successful against Serpentico. Boudreaux was released from WWE earlier this year due to what was reportedly perceived as a lack of in-ring development. During his time in NXT, then-known as Harland, Boudreaux was the muscle for current NXT star Joe Gacy, and the first member of Gacy’s fledgling cult, which has since added James Drake & Zack Gibson from WWE NXT UK.

He officially became a free agent on May 29th, appearing in AEW on July 16th at a “Dark” taping, joining the Trust Busters.

