Sasha Banks and Naomi have been off of WWE television for over two-and-a-half months and the question now is, with Triple H now heading creative, could we see the former Women’s Tag Team Champions return? Earlier today, on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided information from his sources about the backstage mentality regarding the two stars potentially returning to the WWE fold.

Meltzer said on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that the expectation now is that both Banks and Naomi will return to WWE. Banks and Naomi walked out before the May 16 episode of “Raw” and have not been since since. WWE subsequently suspended the two indefinitely, without pay, and removed them from any WWE advertising. Meltzer’s colleague, Bryan Alvarez, reported yesterday that he has heard that the two were close to a WWE return. Meltzer noted today that while the decision is not “etched in stone” the expectation internally is that they will both be back.

Since the suspension, both Banks and Naomi have been silent on social media about the situation. Both are advertised for C2E2 in Chicago this month, their highest profile public appearances since walking out.

There are a plethora of names that many fans speculate could be back in WWE now that Triple H is steering the ship creatively on top of helming talent relations. Johnny Gargano has remained a free agent since his WWE contract expired and Killer Kross, whose NXT run was stifled on the main roster, are two names that have fans buzzing about potential returns.

