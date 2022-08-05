Shinsuke Nakamura has long been known for his immense charisma, his ability to dish out punishment, whether it be for WWE or New Japan Pro Wrestling, and for being one of the greatest Nakamura’s in history, alongside former Celtic legend Shunsuke Nakamura. And now he may be attempting a new trick; resurrection.

While on Twitter early Wednesday morning, Nakamura came across a tweet from a fan that featured a video of Bayley trying to provide CPR to a halved mannequin that curiously looked to be wearing Nakamura’s ring gear. He had this response.

“Someone killed me,” Nakamura tweeted along with a face palm emoji. “But I will be resurrected…”

🤦‍♂️ Someone killed me. But I will be resurrected… https://t.co/DPXN3t5bTM — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) August 3, 2022

With a new regime atop WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement, some have taken to thinking Nakamura is hinting at a character change under the watchful eye of the new WWE head of creative Triple H. Given the silly nature of the tweet, however, it is just as likely that Nakamura was playing along with the joke.

Even before the regime change at WWE, the former IWGP Heavyweight, IWGP Intercontinental, WWE Intercontinental, and Royal Rumble winner was still a heavy fixture within WWE, regularly competing on the “Friday Night SmackDown” brand. His last two matches have seen him take on Ludwig Kaiser, with Nakamura winning the first match before Kaiser won the second match on July 22. Nakamura wasn’t featured on the most recent episode of “SmackDown,” the first show the blue brand had under Triple H’s banner.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

