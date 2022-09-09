Kevin Nash Draws Comparison Between Tony Khan And Colt Cabana Following CM Punk Comments

Kevin Nash has some thoughts on one of CM Punk's verbal jabs towards Colt Cabana.

While many assumed the talk coming out of All Out would be the return of MJF, who confronted Punk to close the show, Punk unleashed a scathing rant aimed at several people during the post-All Out media scrum, and the attention turned to Punk's harsh words toward AEW EVPs and the backstage fight that ensued. Punk, Matt and Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Pat Buck have all been suspended in the aftermath of the melee, as reported by Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.

There was one diss by Punk towards Cabana that puzzled former WCW color commentator Mark Madden.

"Why was it a big deal or insulting that Colt Cabana shared a bank account with his mother?" Madden asked. "I shared one with mine when I helped support her as she grew elderly. Opened the account for that reason. I didn't get that being brought up."

Nash caught wind of Madden's tweet, and he used it to take a shot at AEW CEO Tony Khan.

"I think the fact he's sitting next to his boss who's basically in the same situation in reference to his dad's money is covering the monthly nut," Nash said.

The backstage incident forced AEW to vacate two championships: the AEW World Championship, which was held by Punk and is currently the subject of an ongoing tournament to determine a new champion at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" on September 21, and the AEW World Trios Championship, which had been held by inaugural champions Omega and the Jacksons, and is now held by Death Triangle after they defeated the Best Friends and Orange Cassidy on the September 7 episode of "Dynamite."