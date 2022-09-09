Booker T Was Not A Fan Of Recent AEW Creative Decision

Booker T is shaking his head at the conclusion to the AEW World Trios Championship tournament. "It don't look good at all," Booker T said on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. He doesn't think it was a smart move by All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks. "I mean these guys beat everybody. No one can beat 'em. It's almost ridiculous in a sense. They're EVPS and then create a division and then be the first ones to win it. Like you said I mean, what are we doing here?"

Booker doesn't think the EVPs putting themselves over is appropriate. "'Let's give ourselves a bonus. Let's give ourselves a raise. We're EVPs we can do whatever we want to do.' And if I was in that position," Booker mused, "I wonder what I would do. I get it. I understand. But the question was should they have had those titles from the beginning? And I told you. What did I say from the beginning?"

Booker's co-host reminded him that he did not predict calm waters when AEW was first announced with The Elite as EVPs. "This is not going to end well, I know how the boys are." Booker explained that things can get really ugly when people have that kind of power and said that AEW's Tony Khan has made "a huge mistake," much in the way frequent AEW critic Eric Bischoff had. "I'm sure he would say it, and one of those mistakes was making friends with the boys," Booker added.