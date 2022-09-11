Ronda Rousey Gives Her Thoughts On Brock Lesnar

On their current roster, WWE has multiple former UFC fighters such as Bobby Lashley, Matt Riddle, and Ronda Rousey, who shared her thoughts on another well-known WWE Superstar who has fought in the UFC before, Brock Lesnar.

"I think he's fantastic," Ronda Rousey said during a recent live stream. "I think he's awesome ... We kind of didn't cross paths in MMA, he was kind of before my time a little bit but since coming to WWE, he's been the absolute coolest. He's super smart, I never would've guessed. In MMA I always just kind of assume, you know, fighters are all of a certain ... They're not the scholarly types, the most of them."

Lesnar has dominated WWE for years, winning a total of ten world championships since 2002, a year in which he became the youngest WWE World Champion in the history of the company. The Beast Incarnate has also gone on to win the Royal Rumble event in 2003, the Money in the Bank contract in 2019, and has headlined WrestleMania five different times, most recently on night two of WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. Lesnar most recently wrestled at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match against Roman Reigns for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a losing effort.

Rousey had one of the most successful first years in WWE history, holding the "Raw" Women's Championship for 231 days. Since returning to WWE earlier this year, Rousey has won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. She held it for 55 days before losing the title to Liv Morgan at Money in the Bank when Morgan successfully cashed in her MITB Briefcase.

