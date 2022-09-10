No. 1 Contender's Match For Tag Titles Set For Next Week's WWE SmackDown

Since winning their feud against the Street Profits at SummerSlam 2022, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso have recently focused on tribal chief Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defenses. However, that is set to change, as a No. 1 contenders fatal 4-way match for the tag titles will take place on "WWE SmackDown" next week. The match, announced on the September 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown," will feature New Day, Los Lotharios, Alpha Academy, and The Street Profits competing to see who the next challenger for The Usos will be.

It will be the second attempt to have the match. The bout originally took place on this week's episode of "WWE Raw," but Braun Strowman returned to WWE during the match and laid out all four teams. Strowman, who is a former WWE Tag Team Champion in his own right, continued his path of destruction days later, attacking Alpha Academy in the ring in his "WWE SmackDown" return.

If Strowman does not disrupt the match on Friday, New Day has to be a heavy favorite to face off against their most greatest rivals for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Despite losing their recent feud against the Viking Raiders, Kofi Kingston and King Xavier Woods could return to their former glory of being top contenders for the tag team titles for the first time since January. Alternatively, Los Lotharios are the only team in this match that has never competed in a televised tag team championship bout, so a possible shakeup at the top of the tag team division could include them as challengers.