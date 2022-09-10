Kenny Omega's Appearance On Swerve Strickland's Podcast Postponed

Kenny Omega's appearance on the "Swerve City" Podcast has been postponed.

"Due to unfortunate circumstances, the interview with Kenny Omega has been postponed to a later date. Stay tuned for a rescheduled appearance in the future. Our next guest will be announced Monday 12 pm," AEW star Swerve Strickland announced.

Omega and The Young Bucks were part of Sunday's backstage altercation that happened after CM Punk's comments during the AEW All Out media scrum. The fight between them and Punk and Steel was said to have lasted for around six minutes before security came in to break it up.

As reported earlier this week, AEW EVPs Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson were among those who were suspended. Omega and the Bucks were also stripped of the AEW World Trios Titles that they won after defeating "Hangman" Adam Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds at All Out.

During Wednesday's "Dynamite," AEW President Tony Khan vacated the titles along with the AEW World Championship. Later in the show, Death Triangle (Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix) won the vacant titles after they defeated Orange Cassidy and Best Friends. The finals of the tournament for the vacant AEW World Title will be taking place in two weeks during the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite" from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

As noted, Swerve and Keith Lee retained the AEW Tag Team Titles at All Out against The Acclaimed. The two have been the tag team champions since Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 1.